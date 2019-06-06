If you’re a slow traveller and like to relish a place for longer, backpacking across Himachal Pradesh is one of the best options in India. The food and accommodation is cheap there; which means you can stay for longer without worrying about the expenses. Also, the relaxed pace of life and unadulterated solitude just add to the overall experience. However, these are the things to remember here:

Being overtly friendly with foreigners

Himachal is arguably the only state in India to attract unbelievable number of travellers from other countries. And the number of foreigners backpacking across the hills is only growing exponentially with every passing year. However, while it is great to interact with them occasionally, get too friendly or allowing them to come to close is not advisable.

Carrying things you do not need

Since you’re not going on a luxurious retreat, keep your luggage to the bare minimum. A true backpacker doesn’t really need much. Good shoes, comfortable clothes, waterproof jackets, and a sturdy backpack to fit in all your things are the requisites. Build a great stamina and up your fitness game before you go on your backpacking trip; it involves a lot of walking, hiking and trekking, with your backpack in tow.

Relying on credit cards and not carrying enough cash

Most places in the mountains do not accept cards. And riding to the ATM every time you need cash is not a good idea. So, always keep some money handy. Store them safely in a pocket in your vest along with your other important documents. Also, be careful when you’re hanging out with other travellers, or along the journey so that your pocket doesn’t get picked. Make sure you refrain from drug peddler and such so as to not get involved in a brawl later.