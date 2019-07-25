Located on the south-eastern coast of Tamil Nadu, Thoothukudi is a must-visit for all beach lovers. Also known as Tuticorin, it is predominantly a famous port town that boasts of a rich culture and history. If you’re in Thoothukudi, these are the top most attractions you must explore.

Kazhugumalai

Kazhugumalai, locally known as Kalugumalai, is a highly revered pilgrimage spot known for Jain Cave Temples dating back to 8th-century. The area is also home to Murugan Temple, also known as Kazhugasalamurthy Temple. The architecture of the temple is the finest specimen of Dravidian school of style. They’re located about 120km from Thoothukudi.

Hare Island

If you’re planning a day out in the lap of nature, there’s no better place than Hare Island. Set against a striking natural backdrop of vast stretches of green, this beautiful island affords gorgeous vistas along with unmatched peace. The serene environs is a hit among holiday seekers, tourists and the locals alike. Flanked by two lighthouses, you can either walk along the shores of its coastline or catch a surreal sunset. The island is part of Gulf of Munnar Marine National Park; you can also include it in your itinerary if you’re a wildlife enthusiast. Other places that offer natural beauty include Roche Park and Rajaji Park.



Sankara Rameswarar Temple

Thoothukudi is also a revered pilgrimage spot, and one of the most important religious sanctums is the Sankara Rameswarar Temple. Known for its architecture as well as history, the temple premises has a holy pond where devotees take a dip before offering their prayers to the deity. Dedicated to Lord Shiva, the temple is one of the oldest structures standing in the town, with it being nearly 700 years old. The temple especially comes alive during Dusshera celebrations, when millions of devotees come here to offer their prayers.