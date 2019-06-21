A lot of times, if the connecting flight is less than two hours from the time you get off the first flight, it’s cause for worry and undue stress. That’s because you often have to rush through the process, without having much time for the use of a lavatory or even a meal before you board the connecting flight. So much so that there’s often the impending danger of missing your flight altogether. Here’s how you can minimise any loopholes in case of a connecting flight.

Avoid having tickets for two different airlines if you have a connecting flight

If it’s possible, avoid booking two separate tickets on separate airlines for a connecting flight. If you’re on two separate tickets and your first flight is delayed, the second airline may just cancel your reservation and ask you buy a new ticket for its next flight.

Always avoid the last flight connection of the day

One of the world’s oldest travel tips is that always avoid booking the last flight of the day out of your connecting airport. The reasons are obvious; either you’ll be delayed to no end because of all the delays that have happened through out the day or you’ll have to book an overnight stay altogether at the connecting hub and arrive a day late.

Have a baggage plan for your connecting flight

While a checked-in baggage can sometimes miss the connection or go astray for a few days, dragging a carry-on bag from one end of the terminal to another is equally tiring. Remember to remind the staff at the check-in that you have a connecting flight, so that they take precautionary steps in ensuring it reaches your final destination.

Sit at the front of the plane

If you know you have a tight airport connection, say less than an hour before your connecting flight, make sure you get a seat toward the front of the cabin on your first flight. Even if you have to pay extra, being near the exit door will save you a good 10-15 minutes.