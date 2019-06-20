While an unfortunate, unforeseen emergency plane exit is not something that often occurs, you must be prepared at all times for the worst. The instructions given by the flight crew before take-off may seem repetitive to a regular traveller, but they should ever be dismissed.

Last month, there was a tragic plane emergency in Moscow, where the explosion of Aeroflot flight 1492 killed 41 people. An unexpected lightning strike had forced the pilots to make an emergency landing; the plane caught fire in the process and the passengers were quickly made to evacuate.

However, as more details about the incident surfaced, it was concluded that more people could have survived if they’d left the plane without worrying about their carry-ons or baggage. Most people were more worried about their belongings in the overhead bin than for their lives.

What slowed the process of evacuation was the fact that the passengers on board were grabbing their bags on their way out. Had they just run out of the aircraft, more people would have gotten a chance to flee too.

The purpose is not to blame the victims of a tragic incident but to remind them that nothing is more important than their own lives and the lives of their co-passengers in dire situations like these. In the unlikely event like that , always remember that your bags are not worth the effort. Instead make an effort to evacuate an airplane within 90 seconds of an emergency.

Understandably, the idea of leaving behind a laptop, passport, or cash can be worrisome, but the stakes on your life are too high to consider them first. What you must learn by heart is: always look for or locate the nearest emergency exit when you take your seat so you know which way to head; listen attentively to the flight attendants’ instructions and follow them precisely in any emergency and leave your belongings behind because everything in your baggage can be replaced or bought again.