New Delhi: Japanese capital Tokyo is the safest city in the world, the Economic Intelligence Unit’s (EIU) Safest Cities Index has revealed. The city, which will host next year’s Summer Olympics, earned a score of 92 on the EIU 100-point list.

According to the report, the city excels in areas like digital security, health security, infrastructure security and personal security, topping the list in all the four categories. In fact, it is for the third successive year that it has topped the list, having also topped it in 2018 and 2017.

However, it was not the only city from the Asia-Pacific region in the top 10. Five other cities of the region, too, found a spot in the top 10.

Tokyo was followed by Singapore at number two. Osaka, another Japanese city, was third with the Dutch capital Amsterdam at fourth. The Australian city of Sydney and the Canadian city of Toronto were fifth and sixth respectively. Washington DC was at seventh with Danish capital Copenhagen at eighth. South Korean capital Seoul and Melbourne, Australia’s cultural capital, rounded off the top 10.

Meanwhile, Mumbai and Delhi, India’s financial and national capitals respectively, were 45 and 52 overall and 37 and 41 on the parameter of personal security.

Here are the world’s 10 safest cities

Tokyo (Japan)

Singapore

Osaka (Japan)

Amsterdam (Netherlands)

Sydney (Australia)

Toronto (Canada)

Washington, DC (United States)

Copenhagen (Denmark)

Seoul (South Africa)

Melbourne (Australia)

The EIU Safest Cities Index ranks 60 global cities in the world after judging them on the basis of 57 parameters.