Home

News Travel

Top 10 Trains Connecting Prominent Hindu Cities In India

Top 10 Trains Connecting Prominent Hindu Cities In India

Want to visit the famous Hindu Cities of India? Here are the selection of top 10 trains that connects connect prominent religious places in India

Top 10 Trains That Connect Prominent Hindu Cities In India

According to the holy scripts of Hindus, you must visit the seven sacred cities to get the utmost peace. Each place has a strong connection with Hindu deities. Due to majestic religious beliefs, numerous devotees visit these places of rich heritage and spiritual faith. The train is the most convenient way to travel with your luggage over long distances. Railways have made it possible for us to visit our holy places at any time. So, plan your trip to the divine cities of India and indulge in the serenity of religious beliefs. Let’s take a look at the top 10 trains that connects you to these prominent Hindu cities

Trending Now

Kashi Vishwanath Express

(Connects Varanasi (Kashi) with New Delhi.)

Kashi Vishwanath Express is one of the most popular express trains that run between Varanasi Junction railway station (BSB) and New Delhi railway station (NDLS). This train is named after the famous Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi, one of the holiest temples in India. Many cities come along the way like Pratapgarh, Amethi, Raebareli, Lucknow, Hardoi, Shahjahanpur, Tilhar, Bareilly, Moradabad, Amroha and Ghaziabad. The train covers a distance of 800 kilometres and takes around 13 hours to complete the journey.

Tirupati Express

(Connects Tirupati with various destinations including New Delhi, Mumbai, and Howrah.)

The Tirupati Express train runs from Chennai Central to Tirupati. The train takes around 7hr 10 mins to complete the journey due to 9 stoppage stations. This mail express train is currently operated with 16053 or 16054 train numbers regularly. The 16053 Tirupati Express has a speed of 43km/hr and the 16054 has a speed of 40km/hr. The significant stops in between the journey include Tiruvallur, Arakkonam Junction, Tiruttani and Ekamba. These trains run seven days a week in every direction

Haridwar Mail

(Connects Haridwar with Howrah (Kolkata) via several major cities.)

Haridwar Mail is an express train that runs between Ahmedabad (ADI) and Haridwar(YNRK). It covers a distance of 1226 kilometres, including 43 stopping stations such as Jawai Bandh (JWB), Jaipur (JP), Delhi Sahdara (DSA) and more. The train takes around 25 hrs to complete the whole journey with an average speed of 48 hr/km. It runs seven days a week in every direction. The returning train is known as Yoga Express.

Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Express

(Connects Katra (base for Vaishno Devi) with various cities including New Delhi and Kolkata.)

Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Express is a superfast express train belonging to the southern zone. The train runs between Tirunelveli Junction to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra with the number 16787. It covers a distance of around 3,632 km in 7hrs 20 mins time. This train has 62 halts and 541 immediate stations in between including New Delhi, Kolkata, Ludhiana, Rohtak and more.

Puri Express

(Connects Puri with several destinations, including New Delhi and Howrah.)

Puri Express is one of the fastest trains belonging to the eastern zone. It runs between Howrah junction and Puri. The train operates with 2837 number from Howrah Junction to Puri and as train number 12838 in the reverse direction. It covers a distance of around 502 km in 8hrs and 30mins of time. The train offers a superfast service with an average speed of 55km/hr. It includes various halts in between the journey like Kharagpur Junction, Mancheswar and more.

Rameswaram Express

(Connects Rameswaram with various cities, including Chennai and Howrah.)

Rameswaram Express is a superfast train that runs between Chennai Egmore (MS) and Rameswaram (RMM). It operates with train number 16851 and covers a distance of 665 kilometres. The train has 23 stopping station that includes Cuddalore Port(CUPJ), Thanjavur (TJ), Kallal(KAL), and more. It covers the total journey in 13hr 5min with an average speed of 51km/hr.

Bhubaneswar Rajdhani Express

(Connects Bhubaneswar with New Delhi.)

Bhubaneswar Rajdhani Express(22823) is a Rajdhani Express that runs between Bhubaneswar (BBS) and New Delhi (NDLS). The train covers a distance of 1799 kilometres in 24hr 25min time. It includes 13 stopping stations like Balasore (BLS), NSC Bose J Gomo (GMO), and more. Rajdhani Express covers the total journey with an average speed of 74km/hr. The train works 4 days a week (Mon, Tue, Thu, Fri)

Dakshin Express

(Connects Nagercoil with various cities including Mumbai and New Delhi..)

Dakshin Express is an Express train that runs between H Nizamuddin (NZM) and Hyderabad Decan (HYB). It connects. It operates as train number 12721 and covers a total journey of 16700km in 29hr time. The Dakshin Express passes through various places including New Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Telangana. The train has 44 stopping stations on the way.

Gorakhpur Express

(Connects Gorakhpur with multiple destinations including Kolkata, Mumbai, and New Delhi.)

Train number 1501 is named Gorakhpur Express which runs between Mumbai and Gorakhpur. A few of the major stations that the train passes through on its way include Allahabad Junction, Varanasi Junction, and Manmad Junction. This train operates seven days a week. It covers a distance of 1,727km in 36hr 35 min time.

Ayodhya Express

(Connects Ayodhya with many cities, including Ahmedabad and Varanasi.)

Ayodhya Express is a superfast express train that runs between Ayodhya Cantt to Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Mumbai. It runs with train number 22103 and covers a distance of 1594km. It takes around 27 hr to complete the whole journey. The train includes 22 halt stations in between like Nagpur, Jabalpur and more.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News Travel News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES