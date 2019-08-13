Yoga is a practice that helps align the mind, body and soul, therefore, bringing complete harmony to the living being. Now, imagine immersing yourself in something so serene in India’s top yoga retreats where you will be guided with utmost love, care and devotion. If you want to travel with a twist, here’s where you must head next.

Goa

Goa has a huge yoga base; almost every nook and cranny has a yoga class or a yoga centre. But one of the best ones is the Purple Valley Yoga Retreat in Assagao. Set amidst landscaped, tropical gardens, the centre offers Ashtanga yoga classes, vegetarian meals and private double rooms. Even Ashiyana at Mandrem is a great choice. The accommodation options range from beach huts to luxury suites. Then there is Anahata Retreat at Ashvem Beach offering sea view suites, beach front and garden eco-cottages. Goa has an airport at Dabolim offering flights to all major cities in India.

SwaSwara, Gokarna

Tucked away on Om Beach, a 7 night ‘Swa’ program at this property is a must for the tired soul. Your stay will include daily group yoga sessions, sunrise and evening meditations and chanting, Ayurvedic massages and treatments, organic meals and a chance to connect with like-minded travellers in the lap of nature. The villas here are inspired by the regional homesteads and yet have all modern amenities, with stunning decor styles. The nearest airport from here is in Goa, about 140km away.

Auroville Retreat, Auroville

Located near Pondicherry, this one is a great retreat for those getting introduced to yoga, and in need of individual attention. From guiding you through postures, breathing techniques, relaxation and meditation, the practice here involves a minimum of 4 sessions of 120 minutes each. You can get food and accommodation here for extra charges. The nearest airport from here is at Chennai, about 135km away.