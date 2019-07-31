If you’re a traveller who likes to take it slow and yet cover more places on a single trip, then a luxury train tour across India must be on your list. There are plenty of trains to choose from; they traverse everything from plains, mountains, valleys and cities. However, these are the top ones and have a slight edge over the others because of the top class service they provide.

The Maharajas’ Express

Having been around for almost a decade, the Maharajas’ Express has carved a niche for itself as one of most luxurious trains in India. The cabins range from deluxe rooms to suites with a private sitting area and presidential suites. The train has about five different routes, all focusing on the state of Rajasthan and its surrounding areas, with journeys spanning three to seven nights.

Palace on Wheels

As one of the first luxury trains dedicated to leisure – it started running in the year 1982 – Palace on Wheels has a unique charm of its own. The train houses 14 saloon coaches (which are like mini-homes) each named after a place on the route, two restaurants, a lounge car and four service cars for staff. This luxury train follows a set seven night route across north India, starting from New Delhi and covering Jaipur, Chittorgarh, Udaipur, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Bharatpur and Agra.

The Deccan Odyssey

The Deccan Odyssey train is the best way to explore alternative, less-visited parts of Maharashtra and the Deccan in central India. Running since 2004, the train has light, airy cabins furnished with locally sourced fabrics; two dining cars, a lounge, a spa and a small gym. The seven night Central India Route is by far the most leisurely way to reach the remote ancient monuments at Hampi, and even the seven night Hidden Treasures of Gujarat Route is quite delightful.