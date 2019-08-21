Hyderabad is not a coastal town, but one can easily hit the beaches in the neighbouring states of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. About 300-500 kilometres away, these stunning beaches make for a great weekend getaway from Hyderabad. From thrilling water sports to soaking in the tranquility, here are the top ones to consider.

Yanam Beach

A charming beach located at the confluence of Godavari and Coringa rivers near Pondicherry in Tamil Nadu, Yanam is known for its uninhabited shores and sparkling blue water. Also known as Rajiv Gandhi Beach, the beachfront is strewn with statues of Jesus Christ and Lord Shiva. About 403km from Hyderabad, this beach offers boating facilities and has a great laid-back vibe.

Vodarevu Beach

Located close to Chirala, the highlight of Vodarevu is the luxuriant coconut trees dotting the stretch of this golden sand beach. You can simply sit around and relax in the evenings here with the wind blowing in your hair, or go for a swim. Even fishing or hiking up to the lighthouse are some other activities you can indulge in here. Distance from Hyderabad: 305km.



Suryalanka Beach

Located in Guntur, about 320 kilometres from Hyderabad, Suryalanka is known for its wide shoreline overlooking the pristine waters of the Bay of Bengal. Also known as Baptala Beach, it offers scope for dolphin spotting, sunbathing, swimming and leisurely sunsets.

Manginapudi Beach

About 350km from Hyderabad, Manginapudi is situated close to the town of Machilipatnam town in Andhra Pradesh. This black sand beach has shallow water level; so swimming is a must here. The shacks on the beach serve sumptuous local seafood.

Rushikonda Beach

While it’s 648km from Hyderabad, Rushikonda beach near Vizag is worth a visit. With lush green mountains as the backdrop, Rushikonda is a rocky beach, boasting of a year-round pleasant weather and tranquil sea. From adventure water sports to sunbathing to beach volleyball, it’s a must-visit for all beach lovers.