While the beaches and churches and happening street side cafes capture all the attention, those who wish for some extra peace and quiet, can turn their attention to the many waterfalls in the state. While these cascading beauties can be visited all year round, a trip down to them during monsoons has its own charm.

Dudhsagar Waterfalls

Dudhsagar falls are among the most spectacular in Goa. Located on the Goa-Karnataka border, this waterfall cascades down from a height of 130m, making it one of the tallest waterfalls in India. Originating from Mandovi river, the name literally translates into a ‘sea of milk’ as that is the illusion one gets on seeing this waterfall. It is about 71km away from Panaji.

Kesarval Waterfalls

Kesarval Waterfalls, also known as Kesarval Spring, is tucked away in the dense tropical jungle and betel nut plantations of Verna Plateau, off Panaji-Margao highway. This waterfall is said to have medicinal properties and healing powers; a dip here is believed to cure one of all ailments. It is about 20km away from Panaji.

Charavane Waterfalls

Goa is a place of tropical forests, lofty mountains, deep valleys and gurgling rivers, making it the ideal home for some of the best waterfalls. Situated in Charavane Village, this waterfall is named after its village. It is arguably one of the most scenic attractions in Goa; courtesy the lush greenery all around. Trekking here is especially fun; as you navigate through deep jungle trails, meandering streams and huge boulder rocks. It is about 20km away from Panaji.

Sada Waterfalls

Situated in the Sada Village, Sada Waterfalls are a sight to behold with the picturesque Chorla Ghats forming the background. Cascading down between two hills, Sada Waterfalls offers ample opportunity to trekkers. You can also cross river streams, walk through dense forests, and crawl through underground caves at this natural beauty. It is about 60km away from Panaji.

Tambdi Surla Waterfalls

At its charming best during the monsoons, Tambdi Surla Waterfalls is a must visit for nature lovers. The dense jungle surrounding it and an ancient Shiva Temple in the vicinity add to the overall beauty of the place. A trek through the tropical forest of Bhagwan Mahavir Sanctuary is highly recommended to reach the waterfalls. It is about 66km away from Panaji.