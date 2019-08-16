While all of us know what camping is, some of us may not be familiar with glamping. Glamping is camping coupled with luxury. The trend of glamping is on the rise in India, and for good reason. With places offering scope for it all through the length and breadth of the country, here’s where you must head for a unique experience.

Jaisalmer, Rajasthan

Since Jaisalmer has a wide stretch of the Thar Desert along the western part of the city, it offers scope for pitching luxury tents in the desert. It is a must-have experience especially if you want to try something new. You can go for a desert safari in camel-driven cart, catch sunsets on the dunes, and enjoy live folk dance, cultural exhibits and authentic local cuisine as part of your glamping experience.

Ladakh

While the snow-capped mountains and craggy terrains make it difficult to organise luxury camping in Ladakh, some operators have made it possible, thanks to the advancement in technology. From fancy light to cozy beds to portable washrooms, glamping in Ladakh is a one-of-a-kind experience. You can couple your trip with desert camel safari and trekking.

Kanha, Madhya Pradesh

While Kanha is a great place for tiger spotting and wildlife adventure, another feather in its cap is glamping in luxury tents amidst total wilderness. The gorgeous lamps, outdoor seating and an overall luxurious ambience make Kanha one of the most glamorous camps ever. You can choose from two types of accommodation: Machan Villa (luxury) and Shikar Tents (semi-luxury).

Mashobra, Himachal Pradesh

If Ladakh is out of bounds for you, try the picturesque valley of Mashobra for glamping. Close to Shimla, the place abounds in conical deciduous vegetation and has the lofty mountains as the backdrop. An idyllic setting for glamping, the camps happen to have everything from stylish beds to rustic interiors and a charming ambience.

Binsar, Uttarakhand

Pristine forests and the wild beauty of Binsar has made glamping here a treat. You can choose from luxury and semi luxury tents as well as cottages. The top activities one can indulge in are trekking, hiking and nature walks.