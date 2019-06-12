Who doesn’t like to shop while travelling; especially if the bazaars or markets have stories to tell and the most gorgeous products on display. From Mumbai to Hyderabad, Goa to Imphal, these are some of the Indian markets that are an absolute must visit for both their electrifying ambiance and attractive stuff on display.

Laad Bazaar, Hyderabad

Also known as Choodi Bazaar, this market is popular for the most colourful and vibrant bangles in the whole of Hyderabad. Located near the famous Charminar, you will also find semi-precious stones and other kinds of jewellery here. Don’t forget to bargain while shopping; you’ll be surprised at the deals you will land after bargaining.

Ima Market, Imphal

Run and managed completely by women, the 100-year-old Ima Market gives a huge platform to women for employment or entrepreneurship. Men can’t run the business here; though they are welcome as customers. You’ll find many of these in Manipur; however, the one in Imphal is the biggest. The best things to shop for are the food items, local handicrafts and indigenous bamboo products.

Flea Markets, Goa

After beaches, Goa is known for its vibrant flea markets. The Anjuna Wednesday Flea Market is the most famous of all. You will find both Indians and foreigners selling handicrafts, jewellery, books, spices, clothes, tea and chocolates. Another great one is the Arpora Night Market, which is held every Saturday. This one’s great if you wish to buy some clothes and accessories by local and international designers. Saturday’s Calangute Bazaar and The Mackies on Baga are also great flea markets.

Chor Bazaar, Mumbai

Literally translated as the ‘Market of Thieves’, Chor Bazaar is one of the largest flea markets in India. While the popular adage goes like: if you lose something you can buy it back from Chor Bazaar, the place has some spectacular range of antique items and second-hand products with an old-world charm.

Johari Bazaar, Jaipur

Though Johari Bazaar literally translates into the ‘Jeweller’s Market’, you will find the most stunning semi-precious stones and clothing fabrics along with the most gorgeous Kundan jewellery, of course. There are hundreds of shops thronging the area; exploring the saree shops especially is highly recommended.