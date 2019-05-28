Tamil Nadu’s coastline is the second-longest in India after Gujarat. Which means it is home to many, many beautiful sandy beaches and blue green waters. After you’ve explored the staggering number of temples in the state, keep some time for exploring these beloved beaches. They’re definitely worth your time.

Marina Beach

Tamil Nadu’s most popular beach, the iconic Marina Beach boasts of wide walkways, gardens, a number of memorials and statues, along with the stunning sea stretching out into the horizon. It’s a perfect place to hang out with family; from amusement rides for kids, to street food stalls offering dishes such as bhajjis, fried fish and corn – an evening here is sure to be special.

Besant Nagar Beach

Located in Chennai, Besant Nagar Beach is a gourmet’s delight. There are top-class restaurants as well as street food stalls dotting this beach. While it’s a buzzing place in itself, if you wish to explore the nearby attractions, Adyar Eco Park and the Besant Nagar Velankanni Church are must-visits.

Mahabalipuram Beaches

Mahabalipuram is home to some of the most pristine and scenic beaches in the state. With the mushrooming of new-age cafes and shacks in recent times, hordes of people have been travelling to the Mahabalipuram, Pallava and Ideal beaches. These beaches are also popular surfing destinations, thanks to the surf schools such as Mumu Surf School and Surfboard Rental.



Kovalam Beach

One of the most picturesque beaches on the Coromandel Coast, Kovalam Beach is about 20km away from Chennai. Apart from its natural beauty, Kovalam is known as a great surfing destination, and is home to Chennai’s leading surf school.

Auroville Beach

Running parallel to Pondicherry, Auroville Beach is popular because of its close proximity to Auroville – a quaint township with one of the largest populations of immigrants in India. While it’s not exactly fit for swimming, the beach is a great place to catch a cocktail coloured sunset and Olive Ridley turtles in season.