It’s no surprise that one of the most beautiful parts of India is the northeast comprising of states like Manipur, Assam, Nagaland, and Arunachal Pradesh among others. The natural beauty found in these places are surreal and absolutely breath-taking. While there’s everything from mountains to waterfalls, it’s the gleaming blue lakes here that top our list.

Chandubi Lake, Assam

Located 64 kilometres from Guwahati at the foot of Garo Hills, this lake is surrounded by part Assam and part Meghalaya. It’s a bird-watcher’s paradise; especially during winters when it attracts migratory birds in large numbers. Also, since the lake is surrounded by deep forests and tea gardens, it lends an ethereal beauty to the landscape.

Loktak Lake, Manipur

The largest freshwater lake of the northeast, Loktak Lake is about some 53km away from Imphal in Manipur. The highlight of this lake is Keibul Lamjao National Park – the only floating national park in the world. Home to endangered species like Sangai (Nagaland’s state animal) also known as brow-antlered deer, other commonly spotted animals here include fox, common otter and wild boar.

Gurudongmar Lake, Sikkim

Perched at 17,800 feet above sea level, Gurudongmar Lake is one of the highest altitude lakes in the world. Since it’s located in the north of Sikkim, it mostly remains frozen for most part of the year. About 174km from Gangtok, the drive to this glacier-fed, glittering lake is definitely worth the effort.

Shilloi Lake, Nagaland

Shaped in the form of a human foot, Shilloi Lake isn’t used for fishing, drinking or irrigation by the locals due to some mythological belief. It’s one of the cleanest and most serene places to explore in Nagaland. If you’re a birder, migratory birds, especially the Siberian cranes, are often spotted around this lake.

Sangetsar Lake, Arunachal Pradesh

Another beautiful high-altitude lake, at 12,000 feet above sea level, and about 30km from Tawang, this lake got popular after the Bollywood movie Koyla was shot here. Interestingly, this lake doesn’t dry in the hottest of weather and neither does it freeze in the coldest temperature.