From understanding and learning about the process that goes behind making your favourite beverage to grabbing the opportunity of staying amidst sprawling nature, a tea estate is often a source of joy and more. Assam has many of them; where you can wake up to the views of widely spread tea gardens and where your tea is brewed from freshly plucked leaves. Here’s a list of the best tea estates that you must explore in Assam.

Monabarie Tea Estate

Located in the Biswanath Chariali district of Assam, the Monabarie Tea Estate is the largest tea estate in Assam and also in Asia. In fact, it’s so huge that it is also ranked as the world’s largest tea garden. Spread across 1,158 hectares and owned by McLeod Russel India Limited, the highlight of the estate are its red coloured aromatic leaves that will leave you wanting for more.

Wild Mahseer

For a taste of royalty, head to the heritage property of Wild Mahseer spread over an area of 22 acres. This tea estate resort offers you a glimpse into the lifestyle of the British Raj-era tea planters. Built in 1864 by the British Assam Tea Company, the resort showcases a beautiful blend of colonial and Assamese style of architecture.

Corramore Tea Estate

Founded in the year 1860 by Robert Logan from Scotland, the Corramore Tea Estate in Hatigarh in the Darrang district of Assam, is a heritage property now owned by Williamson Tea. Spread across an area of 480 hectares, the tea estate produces the finest blend of the rare species of Camellia assamica. Since it’s located close to Bhutan, it also offers exceptional panoramic views of the Kaziranga hills.

Halmari Tea Estate

About a hundred years old, the Halmari Tea Estate has been carrying forward the legacy of the finest tea without compromising on its quality. Spread across 374 hectares, and located in the Moran district of Assam, they’ve consistently maintained the quality of tea over the years. The Halmari Tea Estate is your go-to for the best varieties in blends namely Assam CTC and Assam Orthodox teas.

Nonoi Tea Estate

Locally known as Rangamati, the Nonoi Tea Estate derives its name from the waterfall in the vicinity. Perched atop the Karbi Range in the Nangao district of Assam at an altitude of 225 metres above sea level, and spread across 959 hectares, this tea estate offers some of the most breath-taking panoramic views of the surrounding areas.