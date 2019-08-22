Quite unlike any other city in Rajasthan, Pushkar has a magnetic charm of its own. Situated bordering the That Desert with Pushkar Lake at its heart, Pushkar is every pilgrim’s delight. With over hundreds of temples dotting its landscape, it’s a must-visit for anyone who has even a faint interest in Hindu religion and mythology. There are the top temples to explore:

Brahma Temple

The 14th-century Brahma Temple dedicated to the Hindu God of Creation, Lord Brahma, is one of the most important temples in India. Legend goes that Brahma came down upon Earth to perform a yajna and chose this site for his temple. Made of marble and stone stabs, the temple’s red shikhara can be seen from a distance. It comes alive especially on Kartik Poornima during Pushkar Fair, when the town brims with devout pilgrims and travellers alike.

Savitri Temple

Dedicated to Lord Brahma’s first wife, Goddess Savitri, the temple is perched on a hillock right behind Brahma Temple. The steps leading to the temple offers stunning panoramic views of the lake, surrounding temples and the sand dunes.



Rangji Temple

Another popular shrine that attracts thousands of pilgrims every year, this temple is dedicated to Lord Rangji, an incarnation of Lord Vishnu. Constructed in a mix of South Indian (courtesy of the high-rising ‘Gopuram’), Rajput and Mughal style of architecture, the temple is a piece of art.

Varaha Temple

The largest and most ancient temple of Pushkar, Varaha Temple was constructed in the 12th-century and dedicated to Lord Vishnu’s incarnation as a wild boar. The highlight of the temple are its gorgeous stone carvings.

Pap Mochani Temple

Presided by the deity Ekadashi, the temple is believed to free the pilgrims of their cardinal sins. With great spiritual importance as well as splendid architecture, it is one of the most popular temples in all of Rajasthan.