Monsoons in India are often addressed with the buzzwords such as contemptible water-logging and the never-ending traffic jams, but what we often pretermit is that it gives us a reason to take the road towards the little known, country-side destinations. With a slow drizzle on the long acres of seasonal farmlands one minute and rains with thunder, the next, road trips during this season can give you a taste of the beautiful off-roading experience you were looking for.

Mumbai to Kolad

The drive from Mumbai to Kolad via NH 17, popularly known as the Mumbai – Goa highway has breath-taking views and is a short stretch with mild fog along the way. Kolad offers rafting in the river Kundalika; a delight for adventure enthusiasts.

Kolkata to Shantiniketan

A trip from Kolkata to the very famous Shantiniketan has a beautiful route on the curvy roads with gentle elevation and is a simple yet pleasing drive for a quick weekend getaway.

Hyderabad to Medak

The trip from Hyderabad to Medak via NH44 has clean, empty and broad roads. A first-time traveller will truly enjoy the misty breeze and obvious idyllic beauty of this route. You’ll get ample opportunities to capture some surreal moments on your camera on this route.



Pune to Morachi Chincholi

The route from Pune to Morachi Chincholi, the famous bird sanctuary, through the Alandi road is alongside the hilly terrain, but the beauty of the road lies in the awesome sight of the mountain ranges and ghats that offer waterfalls, caves, villages and some beautiful rainbows along the way.

Delhi to Dhar

The drive from Delhi to Dhar isn’t a short one, although the canopy formed by the trees on either side of the road, the soft misty breeze with the drizzling rain and the obvious beauty of the roads will leave you dazzled.

Ahmedabad to Udhawa

Driving on the NH48 from Ahmedabad to Udhawa; whilst soaking up the culture and spotting the cottony clouds above you and enjoying the free-flowing chilling winds in your hair; will be among one of your most sublime road trip experiences.

If discovering new places, meeting new people and indulging in new fun experiences with friends and family is what you are looking at, you can take the help of the road trips co. for a seamless experience this monsoon.