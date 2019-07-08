India is a land of many hot springs (groundwater brought up to the Earth’s surface by geothermal forces) that often take the form of pools, geysers or fumaroles. The hot springs are said to contain dissolved minerals which are believed to possess great medicinal values, aside from being a great way to enjoy a hot, relaxing bath. Here are some of the must-visits in India.

Chumathang, Jammu and Kashmir

Chumathang Hot Spring is the best way to dodge the cold of Ladakh; there’s nothing more comforting than a quick dip in this hot water spring. Like many other hot springs in India, Chumathang too is believed to have medicinal properties.

Manikaran Hot Spring, Himachal Pradesh

Located in the Parvati Valley of Kullu District, Manikaran is known for its sulphur-rich hot water spring. Don’t miss taking a bath in this hot water spring before visiting the famous Sikh Temple here.

Tapovan Hot Spring, Uttarakhand

Apart from offering a scenic view of the picturesque landscape, this sulphur-rich hot spring, emerging out from a yellow-soiled hill, is great for cooking rice or boil eggs by dipping them in the water.



Dhuni Pani, Madhya Pradesh

One of the lesser-known yet fascinating hot springs in India, Dhuni Pani is located deep in the forests, and can only be reached after a trek from Amarkantak. It’s a hot water spring with a spiritual significance, and it is believed that taking a dip here can cure one of many diseases.

Bakreshwar Hot Water Springs, West Bengal

A well-known pilgrimage centre for Hindu devotees, Bakreshwar, about 230km from Kolkata is also home to many natural hot springs. Some of the best hot springs of Bakreshwar include Surya Kunda, Dudh Kunda, Agni Kunda, Bhairav Kunda, Shwet Ganga, Brahma Kunda and Amrita Kunda. Each spring is enclosed in a 10-feet deep reservoir, giving off clouds of sulphurous vapours.



Yumthang Hot Spring, Sikkim

Yumthang Hot Spring, located near Yumthang Village, about 135km from Gangtok, is where you can take a dip in the hot water spring in Sikkim. There are two pools here; you can reach them by walking a few hundred yards from the main road and after crossing a pedestrian bridge over Lachung river.