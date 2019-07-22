The most idyllic combination of sun, sand and the sea, along with savoury local cuisines and the pumping party hangouts is what’s Goa all about. However, if you are an adventure junkie and want to experience some adrenaline rush, here are some thrilling activities you can partake in this season:

Bungy jumping

In the last decade or so, bungy jumping has become one of India’s most favourite adventure activities. Bungy jumping is now possible in Goa, thanks to Jumpin Heights, operated by professionals and experts with significant experience. Bungy jumping allows the jumper to free fall from a tall structure while harnessed on the ankles to an elastic cord that them allows the jumper several rounds of thrilling rebound. Diving into nothingness, amidst a gorgeous landscape with the wind gushing past is an experience to be had.

Hot air ballooning

For a euphoric experience, hot air ballooning is highly recommended. The flight begins with the inflation of the balloon by motorised fans, and once the envelope is filled with air, the propane burners are ignited to heat the air inside. In about thirty minutes the balloon shoots up in the air taking you above the sparkling azure sea and the golden shores.

Scuba diving

There is a vast underwater marine world waiting to be explored on the beaches of Goa. Scuba diving is an experience unto itself; you come across a plethora of fish, skates, sea turtles, shellfish, dolphins and exotic and colourful corals. Grande Island, Pigeon Island, Malvan are some of the popular islands for scuba diving in Goa.

Hiking and trekking

Goa also presents opportunities for hikes and treks, even during the monsoons. Mahavir Wildlife Sanctuary and Mollem National Park are great for hiking, whereas if you’re up for an intensive trek, you can head to Dudhsagar Falls or the Netravali village.