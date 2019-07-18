The monsoons are a great time to experience the hill stations in South India. This is the time to go on that long overdue road trip to some of the most beautiful places to enjoy nature at its peak. Give your routine life a break, pack your bags and head already for the time of your life.

Coorg, Karnataka

Known for its dense forest cover, Coorg is a biodiversity hotspot showcasing a variety of flora and fauna. Coorg is also like a dream during monsoons: cascading waterfalls, pristine lakes, sprawling coffee plantations, and aromatic cuisines to treat your taste buds. From nature walks, trekking, bird-watching, to horse-riding and touring the coffee plantations there’s plenty to do and see here. You can also explore wildlife at Pushpagiri Wildlife Sanctuary, go for a hike to Kote Betta or even visit Jog Falls – the second highest waterfall in India.

It takes 5 hours/ 270 km to reach Coorg from Bangalore by road. The nearest airports are in Mysore (120km), Mangalore (135km) and Bangalore (260km).

Munnar, Kerala

While you don’t need a reason to visit Munnar, it is particularly delightful during monsoons. Truly a paradise in ‘God’s own Country,’ Munnar is enveloped in silvery mist, lending a beautiful texture to its huge tea gardens and lush rolling hills. It’s a great place for activities like trekking, touring the tea plantations and bird-watching. It’s recommended that you go wildlife spotting in Anamudi – the highest peak in the Western Ghats; take nature walks along the lake in Devikulam or spend a surreal afternoon at Attukal Waterfalls.

It takes about 3 hours 40 minutes/ 130 km to reach here from Kochi by road. The nearest airports are in Kochi (110km) and Madurai (140km).

Kodaikanal, Tamil Nadu

Also known as the ‘Princess of Hill Stations,’ Kodaikanal is one of the best monsoon destinations and for good reason. Tucked away in the Palani Hills of Western Ghat, it is a treasure trove of enchanting waterfalls, placid lakes, verdant greenery and spectacular panoramic views. A stroll around Berijam Lake and Kodai Lake is highly recommended.

It’s about 9 hours/ 450 km from Bangalore by road. The nearest airports are in Madurai (135km), Coimbatore (170km) and Trichy (200km).