With travellers growing an appetite to visit alluring places and new locations around the world, and capturing every bit of it on Instagram, so as to immortalise their travel experiences, has become a norm. The world’s stunning scenery, rich culture, and fantastic food and drink provides unique and endless travel opportunities. And close to 40% of Indian travellers add images to Instagram, shining light on the significance placed on the visual highlights of an experience. Here are some of the top experiences to have in Asia that’ll amp up your Insta-game.

Setouchi International Art Festival, Japan

At the Setouchi International Art Festival in Japan, travellers get the opportunity to admire not only the vivid array of art in the exhibition but also explore the natural beauty of the numerous different islands in and around the Setouchi region. The festival is held every three years with the next two iterations of the festival taking place from July 19 to August 25 and September 28 to November 4. One of the most popular insta-spots is next to the installation of a bright yellow gourd designed by one of Japan’s most renowned artist, Yayoi Kusama.

Kakku Day Tour, Myanmar

The Kakku Day Tour near the famous Inle Lake in Northern Myanmar is located in the Shan State bordering Thailand. It is a region home to stunning mountain backdrops and over 2500 pagodas in Shan-style architecture in the foreground. Near the set of temples is the Taunggyi Central Market where Burmese delectables such as Shan-style noodles and traditional mountain-grown Burmese tea are on offer. There is plenty to capture and savor in this captivating part of the world.



Lempuyang Temple, Indonesia

The Lempuyang Temple in Bali is said to be one of the oldest Hindu temples on the Island of Bali. Its design paired with the jaw-dropping backdrop provide some excellent photography opportunities. Travellers can also show off an adventurous side with the jungle swing in the temple complex, allowing them to capture some iconic action shots.

Penghu Four Island, Taiwan

Situated on the Western coast of Taiwan lays a hidden gem, Penghu Four Island. The untouched natural beauty of the island is the ultimate backdrop for scenic photography. In addition to Penghu, the area is also home to the Blue Cave, which is only accessible by sea. The Blue Cave gets its name from the way the sun shines into the cave and how it reflects from the water.

Victoria Harbour Floating Bar, Hong Kong

The busy strait between Kowloon and Hong Kong Island is an excellent location for visitors to capture the towering skyline on both sides. A new way to enjoy the iconic buildings is on a floating bar in the middle of the harbour. The sleek custom-made boat with free-flowing cocktails is paired with sweeping views of Hong Kong’s stunning skyline.