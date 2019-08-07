One of the best modes of transport are the trains. They not only make your journeys fun by giving you ample time to look out at the natural beauty of the countryside passing you by but also enough time to read, write and catch up on old movies. While there are tons of domestic train rides for the intrepid traveller, here are some of the international ones you can explore.

Samjhauta Express

Samjhauta Express runs twice a week between New Delhi and Atari in India, and Lahore in Pakistan. When it first started in 1976, it used to be a daily running train before it turned into a bi-weekly train in 1994. You can only purchase the ticket for this train at the Atari Junction in Amritsar if you have a valid Pakistan visa. The train journey covers a distance of 27 kilometres in around 4 hours. The train only stops at Wagha Station in Punjab.

Thar Link Express

Operated on a weekly basis by the Indian Railways Network, this international passenger train runs between Bhagat Ki Kothi Station in Jodhpur and Munabao Junction in Pakistan. The train doesn’t halt at any station; it runs at a speed of 54km/ hour, covering 325 kilometres in 6 hours. The train comprises of 9 coaches including sleeper class and SRLs.

Maitree Express

Started in 2008, Maitree Express runs between Kolkata in India and Dhaka in Bangladesh six days a week. It covers a distance of 375 kilometres in less than 9 hours. Tickets are available at the Kolkata Railway Station, provided you have a valid and authorised Bangladesh visa. The train crosses two major rivers: Padma river over the 100-year-old Hardinge Bridge and Jamuna river over the Bangabandhu Bridge.

Bandhan Express

Launched in 2017 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bandhan express runs between Kolkata in India and Khulna in Bangladesh every week. It’s a fully air-conditioned train with red-grey and sky-blue colour coaches. However, a valid visa is necessary to board the train. The government has decided to make a 3-minute halt at Jessore to have more passengers on the train.