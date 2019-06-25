It’s on the bucket-list of a lot of women to travel solo. That’s because solo travel can be incredibly liberating and exhilarating; for one not only gets to travel independently but also learn new things about oneself by virtue of being your own company. However, it may not always be a smooth ride for females. Here are some of the top safety mistakes to avoid making when travelling alone.

Arrive in a new location at odd hours

While taking a flight that gets in at 3:00 a.m. may be cheaper, it’s better to avoid arriving in an unfamiliar city for the first time at odd hours. Moreover, arriving in daylight not only makes it easier to find your accommodation but also gives you enough time to change it if you find it unsuitable.

Disclose where you’re staying

Whether you’re filling out a feedback form at a restaurant, asking for directions, or randomly interacting with a local, don’t easily disclose the address of your accommodation. Nor reveal that you’re staying alone. Avoid giving out any kind of personal details unless absolutely required.

Take an unlicensed cab

Always go for taxis that have licenses and not illegal cabs, even if they’re cheaper. Better yet, ask your hotel to call you a cab when going out. And if you’re using a ride-sharing service like Uber or Lyft, always check the license plate number and confirm the name of the driver before getting in.

Answer your hotel door

While reputed brands are mostly safe, if you’re staying in a budgeted hotel, be cautious if you get an untimely room service or even housekeeping doorbell. Check through the peephole first, or call down to the hotel’s front desk to verify who’s at the door.

Accept food or drinks from strangers

The chatty, friendly couple sitting next to you on the train may seem like nice people, but if they unpack a wonderful picnic and offer to share their food and wine with you, politely decline. Understand that drugging is a possibility; you don’t want to wake up to find your friendly neighbours gone with all your belongings.