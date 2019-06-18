Himachal is known for its gorgeous mountains, snow-capped peaks, hilly terrains, dense forest cover, cascading waterfalls and of course pristine lakes. There are tons of lakes in the state of Himachal Pradesh, and they’re all exceptionally beautiful. From Brighu Lake, Kareri Lake, Nako Lake, Dhankar Lake, Prashar Lake to many more, here are a few that definitely deserve a visit.

Brighu Lake

Located in the Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh, this lake is perched at 4,235m above sea level and lies east of Rohtang Pass. The lake offers various routes for trekking and affords a scenic view of the surrounds which looks straight out of a postcard. Camping at the lake is highly recommended.

Chandra Tal

Situated at an altitude of 4,300m above sea level, the lake derives its name from its crescent shape like that of a moon. Its fairly popular among trekkers and campers; but even if you just want to soak in the natural beauty, it’s a great choice in Himachal.

Nako Lake

Located in the Kinnaur district of Himachal, Nako Lake is mostly covered with snow for most part of the year. The lake is surrounded by four iconic temples and there is also a foot print here that is believed to be that of Lord Padmasambhava.

Suraj Tal

Suraj Tal is a gorgeous water-body that translates into ‘Lake of the Sun God.’ Located at an elevation of 4,890m above sea level in the Lahaul and Spiti Valley of Himachal Pradesh, it’s the third highest lake in India and the 21st highest in the world. The only way to reach here is on a trek; with the most picturesque vistas for company.

Renuka Lake

Renuka Lake in the Nahan district of Himachal is apparently the largest lake of the state. Though it’s a lake with the most morbid legend, you’ll experience unparalleled bliss here. The best time to visit here is during the winters when travellers can enjoy boating on the lake. You must also visit the Renuka Temple located on the banks of this serene lake.