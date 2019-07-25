While there’s no dearth of natural beauty in Tamil Nadu, the fact that it is home to many wildlife parks only makes it more enticing for a nature lover. With the collective effort of the government and the locals, the wildlife scene has really boomed in this southern state. These are some of the top national parks to visit in Tamil Nadu.

Mudumalai National Park

The Nilgiri’s are one of the most exotic hill ranges in India, owing to the scenic views that they afford to the traveller. Now, imagine the kind of surreal beauty Mudumalai National Park is home to by virtue of being perched on the Nilgiri hills. The diverse range of flora and fauna here is hard to beat; from the mighty royal Bengal tiger to giant elephants, leopards and ferocious vultures, you get to spot a range of wildlife. An elephant safari is highly recommended at this park.

Anamalai National Park

Located in Anaimalai Hills, this park is a must-visit for those who’d like to stay in the vicinity for a day or two. Accommodations include pretty cottages with basic amenities; however, the stunning wildlife around compensates for the lack of luxury. Watch out for animals such as the Asiatic wild dog also known as dhole, lion-tailed macaque, brown mongoose and the Indian giant squirrel. The national park is also home to a bunch of tribal groups; interacting with them should be on your list. The adventure junkie can indulge in trekking, while others can take the safari van for a tour of the park.

Gulf of Mannar Marine National Park

If you’re interested in underwater and aquatic wildlife, Gulf of Mannar Marine National Park is where you should be headed. From Mandapam you can take a glass-bottomed boat to explore this exotic park. The sights are sure to blow your mind: from gorgeous coral reefs to brightly coloured fish like the butterfly fish, squirrel fish, parrot fish, clown fish and dolphins, whales and turtles, you can see them all here.