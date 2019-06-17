While Assam is already a treasure trove of national parks with abundant flora and fauna, there comes a sixth one in the Dima Hasao district of the state. Dima Hasao is one of the least explored parts of Assam; over 80 per cent of the district has forest cover. The newest Simleng River Impenetrable National Park has been proposed as a significant move towards wildlife conservation; animals such as the deer, sambar, serow, clouded leopard, hoolock gibbon, elephant and Himalayan black bear will soon have a protected area to call their home. The existing five national parks of Assam are:

Kaziranga National Park

One of the most well-known national parks of Assam, Kaziranga National Park is home to the one-horned rhinos, Asiatic elephants, tiger, jackal, wild boar, swamp deer, leopard cat, and monitor lizard. There’s a huge variety of avifauna that you can spot here as well such as the fishing eagle, oriental honey buzzard, Himalayan griffon and white-tailed eagle.

Manas National Park

Sharing its boundary with Bhutan, Manas National Park houses a lot of endangered animal species such as the wild water buffaloes. Other wildlife include the Assam roofed turtle, golden langur, hispid hare and the rare pygmy hog. More than anything, this park is a must visit for its scenic beauty.

Dibru-Saikhowa National Park

Since the park is dotted all over with patches of wetlands, it attracts more than 500 species of birds, both local and migratory, including the white-winged duck, marsh babbler, and white-rumped vulture that are close to extinction. The wildlife here include the wild water buffalo, hoolock gibbon, tiger and elephant. If you’re lucky, you can also spot the Ganges River Dolphin on a boat safari here.

Nameri National Park

Located in the Eastern Himalayan foothills, this park is a delight for bird watchers. The avifauna here include ibis bill, wreathed horn bill, black stork and rufous necked hornbill. Among the wildlife, the common inhabitants are: elephants, tiger, Himalayan black bear, wild boar and Indian giant squirrel.

Orang National Park

One of the most scenic parks in Assam, Orang National Park is where you’ll find the one-horned rhinos in the region. Other commonly spotted wildlife include otters, hog deer, Indian civet, rhesus macaque, Bengal porcupine, Indian pangolin and Indian fox. Among the birds, keep an eye out for kingfisher, pintail and woodpeckers.