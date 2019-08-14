With the travel and tourism sector becoming increasingly aware of the desire of the differently-abled to travel, things are changing for the better one step at a time. From start-ups that cater to their needs to upcoming hotels and cafes that pay attention to inclusitivity, here are some of the places in India that differently-abled friendly.

Delhi

The capital of India, Delhi is a great place to start if you want to explore the history and culture of the country. With myriads of monuments that are disable-friendly to hordes of cafes and restaurants that have special provisions for you, Delhi must definitely be on your list. The collective efforts of the local and central government has resulted in many metro train stations and trains being wheelchair friendly. Among the heritage sites, the iconic Red Fort has ramps at all strategic locations. Even Connaught Place, Janpath and Akshardham Temple are wheelchair-friendly.

Golden Triangle

The Golden Triangle is formed between Delhi, Agra and Jaipur. If you want to go beyond Delhi, and have a longer and immersive trip, the circuit is the best for differently-abled traveller. The major attractions in Agra include the Taj Mahal, Agra Fort, Itmad-ud-Daulah Tomb and in Jaipur the must-visits are Chokhi Dhani, Amber Fort, Jal Mahal, City Palacea and Hawa Mahal.

Udaipur

Udaipur, also known as the Jewel of Mewar, is set against the backdrop of the Aravalli Range. Surrounded by stunning mountains and home to three gorgeous lakes, Udaipur is a city of gardens, palaces and temples. The main attractions for the differently-abled are the Sajjangarh Palace, City Palace and Museum, Saheliyon-ki-Bari and Bhartiya Lok Kala Mandir.

Pithapuram

One of the oldest pilgrimage centres in India, Pithapuram in Andhra Pradesh is replete with sacred Hindu temples that attract millions of devotees every year. The most famous one is Kukkuteswara Swamy Temple, dedicated to Lord Shiva and perfect for the disabled traveller.