It’s that time of the year when the monsoons have almost arrived; ready to take the country by storm. And contrary to popular belief, this is actually a great time to travel. The weather plays a huge role in springing certain places for life, and these are the ones you must explore to celebrate the onset of monsoons.

Alleppey, Kerala

If you think the backwaters of Alleppey is beautiful, you have to visit it during the monsoon. The gorgeous landscape of Alleppey gets even more inviting as the rains start to come down. Renting a houseboat or even taking a canoe ride along the canals go the backwaters is an experience like no other to have during the onset of monsoons.

Agumbe, Karnataka

Also known as ‘Cherrapunji of the South,’ Agumbe is home to stunning cascading waterfalls such as the Barkana Falls, Kunchikal Falls, Jogigundi Falls and Onake Abbi Falls that spring to life especially during monsoons. Even the trekking trails such as the ones to Theertha Falls and Nishani Gudda are a lush green during the time, inviting enthusiasts from all over.

Kodaikanal, Tamil Nadu

Nestled in the Palani Hills of Western Ghats, Kodaikanal is just the perfect place for a monsoon getaway with its lush forest cover, gushing waterfalls and pristine lakes that constitute the heart of this quaint hill station.

Mawsynram, Meghalaya

Known to be the wettest place on earth, imagine what a delight Mawsynram would be during the monsoons. This small village in the East Khasi Hills is said to receive rainfall upto 11,872mm annually; and a quick getaway here during the monsoons is nothing short of spectacular.

Amboli, Maharashtra

Situated on the border of Maharashtra and Goa, Amboli is said to be a hill station that receives the highest rainfall in the area. Amboli is a great retreat for serious trekkers, hikers and those who love long walks. It is one of the most promising places to visit from Goa, Belgaum in Karnataka as well as pockets of Maharashtra.