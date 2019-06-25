If you want to escape the monsoons in India, the time is right. Here are some must-visit summer destinations if rain isn’t your idea of fun. From families seeking an adrenaline rush or for those looking for an authentic experience, here are the top summer destinations that offer exciting activities for you and your family.

Thailand

White sands, blue waters and a vibe that is bound to bring you back over and over again, Thailand is a beach lover’s paradise. There are spots that are undiscovered and pristine as ever. If you’re a beach person, hop on to a full day island hopping trip and rendezvous with the islands of Phi Phi, Nui Bay, Pileh Bay and Monkey Island. From the most exciting river cruise experiences, such as, Bangkok Grand Palace and River Cruise Sightseeing Day Tour or Chao Phraya White Orchid River Cruise that will give you the best of Bangkok on an immersive tour of the city to keeping your kids entertained with a taste of real-world experiences at KidZania Bangkok, make your trip an unforgettable one.

Singapore

Home to various iconic attractions, Singapore is easily one of the best destinations to consider for a quick getaway. Whether travelling solo or with family, be captivated by river life at the Singapore River Safari or hop on the Night Safari Tram for a multi-sensory wildlife adventure. And, if you love visiting theme parks, grab an express pass for the Universal Studios Singapore.

Hong Kong

Hong Kong remains to be one of the top destinations among Indian travellers with exciting activities and products to make a holiday convenient and stress-free. From thrilling adventures to theme parks, you can maximise your time with family-friendly activities to the fullest. You can visit Ocean Park which allows you to explore popular attractions without waiting in a long queue or head to the Ngong Ping 360, offering some of the best views of Hong Kong.