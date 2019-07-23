Located at a distance of 40km from Manali, Kullu is among the most popular hill stations in Himachal Pradesh. That’s because it offers a huge variety of things to do and see to the avid traveller. Kullu is famous for its lakes, temples, majestic mountains covered in pine and deodar forests, and the sprawling apple orchards along with the many adventure sports that get your heart racing.

Paragliding

While Kullu offers everything from rock climbing, mountaineering, river rafting, bike safari to hiking over the Himalayan hills and glaciers, the one thing that’s absolutely unmissable is the paragliding here. You get to spread your wings and fly like a bird above the enticing Himalayan landscape. It’s the best way to admire the immaculate nature of Kullu.

Bhrigu Lake Trek

A large number of treks begin from Kullu; it is the starting point for various treks to Manikaran, Manali, Malana, Kheerganga, Kangra, Great Himalayan National Park and Bhrigu Lake. The highlight of the Bhrigu Lake trek is the climb; you have to traverse a thrilling height of 14,000 feet, to get to the high altitude glacial lake. It takes you through difficult terrains; however, once you reach the lake, the whole effort seems worth it. Bhrigu Lake trek offers fascinating natural vistas of snow-capped mountains, lush meadows and verdant forests. The trail also affords magnificent views of the Hanuman Tibba and Seven Sisters Peak, Vashisht Temple and Hot Water Springs.

Trek to Chandrakhani Pass

Perched at an elevation of 12,000 feet above sea level, a trek to Chandrakhani Pass is also a must-do if you’re an adventure enthusiast. The trek offers impressive views of Deo Tibba, Pir Panjal and the Parbati Mountains. This is where you can ascertain the picturesque magnificence of the Kullu Valley. According to Indian mythology, the Chandrakhani Pass was once the abode of all the Gods of Kullu.

Pandoh Dam

Located on river Beas in Mandi district, Pandoh Dam is an appealing spot because it is easily accessible from both Kullu and Manali. You can enjoy camping in its pristine surrounds or indulge in activities like boating.

Great Himalayan National Park

If you are a nature and wildlife lover, a visit to the Great Himalayan National Park must be on your list. Home to a huge variety of wildlife species, the most commonly spotted animals here are snow leopard, blue sheep, Himalayan brown bear, Himalayan tahr, musk deer and goral among several others.