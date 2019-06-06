When we think of a place totally immersed in natural beauty, the first name that comes to mind is Meghalaya. Literally translating into the ‘Abode of Clouds,’ Meghalaya boasts of the most scenic landscape, thanks to its mountains, valleys, rivers, lakes and waterfalls. Exuding charm and serenity, these are the waterfalls you must explore when in Meghalaya.

Krang Suri Falls

Krang Suri is one of the most beautiful waterfalls in Meghalaya, located amidst Jaintia Hills. The gravelled footpath leading upto the waterfall, and the view of the surroundings from the waterfalls make it an enchanting beauty. It is a well-maintained natural beauty and is known for its crystal clear azure waters. If you’re lucky, you may also catch a rainbow here.

Seven Sisters Falls

Also known as Nohsngithiang Falls or Mawsmai Falls, this one’s a seven-tier cascading wonder and one of the most gorgeous waterfalls of Meghalaya. Seven Sisters Falls it also one of the tallest waterfalls in India, cascading down from 1,033 feet over limestone cliffs of the Khasi Hills. It’s a complete vision especially in the monsoon months between June and September, when the water gushes down at full speed and the surroundings turn a lush green.

View this post on Instagram Don’t go with the flow, make your own way. #northeastindia A post shared by Julius (@captain_julius) on Oct 23, 2018 at 9:19am PDT

Kynrem Falls

Almost as tall as Seven Sisters Falls, Kynrem Falls is located inside Thangkharang Park, near Cherrapunji. This one’s a gorgeous three-tier falls, nestled amidst lush green forests of the Khasi Hills. A must visit during the monsoons and even winters, Kynrem Falls is also home to the famous Pillar Rock or Shiva Rock. Locally known as Khoh Ramhah or Mothorp, this is a huge rock located just beside the falls offering stunning views of the plains of Meghalaya.

Bishop and Beadon Falls

Located in Shillong, the twin falls of Bishop and Beadon are the most spectacular falls in Meghalaya. While Bishop Falls is a flawless stream cascading like a silky cloth down the East Khasi Hills, Beadon Falls cascades down rough edges, rocky hills and stones. However, they both drop down into a deep gorge of Umiam river and flow through the picturesque Suna Valley.

Mawphlang Falls

A spectacular multiple-tier waterfall, Mawphlang Falls cascades from a great height, and has the most serene fall. Located inside the Mawhplang Sacred Forest, this waterfall with a small plunge pool is the perfect place to relax, rejuvenate and spend some time amidst tranquil nature.