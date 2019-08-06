The best kind of travel is one that doesn’t leave a negative impact on our gorgeous planet. If you like to travel with a conscience, a few small steps towards sustainable travel can really make a difference. Here are some tips that you can exercise while travelling that’ll help in protecting the natural resources and supporting local economies.

Buy from local artists and eat local food

When you’re exploring a new place, the best way to keep your carbon footprint low is to eat and buy local stuff. That’s because they haven’t travelled from far to get to you. Explore the farmers’ markets of that place for fresh produce as well as local art and handicrafts. Also, look for locally owned hotels that compost, recycle and adopt energy-saving resources.

Switch to reef-safe sunscreen

This may come as a surprise to you, but the sunscreens most of us use have extremely harmful chemicals that contribute to the destruction of reefs and corals around the world. The chemical oxybenzone present in the sunscreen majorly damages the corals and reduces their ability to regenerate. Opt for oxybenzone-free products while swimming and snorkelling.

Volunteer during your trip

If it’s a long holiday, keeping some time for volunteering is a great way to help the environment around you. Moreover, you get an in-depth idea about the place you are visiting. Grab the chance to be part of a sustainability solution by participating in a conservation project or any other cause that makes your heart sing.

Bring your own water bottle

There are already billions of plastic water bottles in our landfills that will take around 1,000 years to decompose. The best way to not add to it is by using your own stainless steel reusable water bottle. You can fill it with water at any restaurant or hotel and if you’re unsure of how safe it is to drink, you can always purify it with water purification tablets.

Offset your carbon footprint

While you can’t completely travel without leaving behind a carbon footprint (read: frequent flights), you can help by contributing to a carbon offsetting company, that will, on your behalf, plant a tree or invest in a carbon sequestration project that will absorb the toxic carbon dioxide emitted for every mile that you travelled.