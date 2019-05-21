While Bangalore is known for its year-round pleasant climate, nightlife, scenic parks, lakes and shopping malls, there’s always a moment where one needs to get away from all the bustle of city life. While there are innumerable destinations for a quick weekend getaway from Bangalore, the most fulfilling ones are stated below. From fun-filled activities, to lush greenery, these places are just a short drive away.

Srirangapatna

About 130km from Bangalore, Srirangapatna takes about 2.5 hours to reach by road. It is a town with a rich history, and has its name derived from the Ranganathaswamy Temple dedicated to Ranganatha, a manifestation of Lord Vishnu. Built by the Ganga Dynasty in the 9th-century, the temple is a fusion of Vijayanagar and Hoysala style of architecture. Another major attraction is the Gumbaz in Srirangapatna. The Gumbaz houses tombs of Tipu Sultan, his mother Fatima Begum and father, Hyder Ali.

For those interested in more architectural marvels, Srirangapatna Fort, also called Tipu’s Palace, is another popular attractions here. The fort includes ‘Lal Mahal’ – the former residence of Tipu Sultan. Constructed using massive granite bricks, rubble and mud, this one’s great for some photography as well.

Coorg

Also known as Kodagu, Coorg is perhaps the most scenic hill station near Bangalore. Located 240km away from the city, Coorg is famous for its tea and coffee plantations. Coorg boasts of a year-round cool climate and stunning landscape; thanks to it being perched at an elevation of 3,500 feet above sea level. The natural beauty of the Western Ghats can be seen at close quarters at Coorg.

The misty hills, gurgling stream, calm lakes and the sweet smell of coffee will make you come back to Coorg for more. The beautiful terrain of Coorg is also ideal for adventure activities such as hiking, trekking, paintball and dirt-biking. Boating at the Honnamana Kere Lake and river rafting in Barapole river are also highly recommended.

Chikmagalur

About 240km/4.5 hours away from Bangalore, Chikmagalur is popular for its gorgeous coffee plantations, pleasant weather, and overall natural beauty. Chikmagalur literally means the ‘land of the younger daughter.’ Home to the Central Coffee Research Institution (CCRI), Chikmagalur is also famous for its pilgrimage sites, wildlife parks and trekking trails such as the Kudremukh Mountain Range and the thick forests of Baba Budan Giri Hills.

Kodanda Ramaswamy Temple, famous for its Hoysala architecture and annual festival known as ‘Jatra’ held in the month of February, is a must visit. Another great attraction is the Mahatma Gandhi Park, also known as Rathnagiri Bore. The park houses about 2,500 types of rose plants and is known to host many cultural and musical events at the amphitheater. The park also has a toy train and a greenhouse; ideal to spend an evening in summers. Chikmagalur is also home to the famous Bhadra wildlife sanctuary, a tiger reserve. Apart from tigers, you can commonly also spot elephants, leopard, sambhar, wild boar, and chital.