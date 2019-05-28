While Delhi is ablaze with temperatures shooting through the roof, the good news is that one can easily take refuge in the hills for a couple of days, thanks to its strategic location. There are innumerable places one can plan a weekend trip to; but it’s often the tried and tested places that soothe the soul, especially in summers.

Dharamsala

Dharamsala is a gorgeous city situated in the Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh. Popular as the residence of Dalai Lama, Dharamsala is home to a large Tibetan settlement. McLeod Ganj, a suburb of Dharamshala, is where you must unwind and relax on your getaway. Situated at 2,082m above sea level, McLeod Ganj is also known as ‘Little Lhasa’. When in McLeod Ganj, do not miss out on a visit to Hanuman Tibba – the highest peak here.

Among the best sightseeing spots in Dharamsala, Namgyal Monastery must be at the top of the list. It is one of the prime centres of cultural learning and is home to at least 200 Tibetan monks. If you are a nature lover, Bhagsunag Waterfall is sure to leave you awe-struck. An easy trek from McLeod Ganj is all it takes to each this gorgeous waterfalls. Couple your visit to the Bhagusang Waterfall with the Shiva Café nearby, for a complete experience.

Distance from Delhi: 474km/9hours

Haridwar

Located at the foothills of the Shivalik Range and on the banks of the holy river Ganga, a trip to Haridwar is essentially taking a dip in ancient Indian culture and religion. The major attractions of Haridwar are the temples and ghats. The most important of them being Har Ki Pauri, a sacred ghat, where people flock in huge numbers to witness the evening prayer and Aarti. It’s a perfect spectacle of colours, music and traditions, and a trip here is known to bring peace to the traveller. The stunning Birla Ghats, also one of the oldest ghats in the city, are for you if you want a comparatively lesser crowded scene.

Another attraction one must visit here is the Mansa Devi Temple that is dedicated to Mansa Devi. Since it is located on top of the Shivalik Range, it affords breath-taking views of the city below.

Distance from Delhi: 222km/6hours

Dehradun

The capital of Uttarakhand, Dehradun is a dreamy holiday spot, courtesy its pristine surrounds and clean environment. Nestled in the Himalayan foothills, though it undoubtedly has the most picturesque landscapes, it often serves as a gateway to other hill stations. However, the year-round pleasant climate, ancient temples, vibrant landscapes and interesting museums make it an ideal place to holiday.

The greatest attraction near Dehradun is this charming hamlet called Pauri. It’s a perfect spot to relish the picturesque landscapes, the misty Himalayan mountains and the overall scenic beauty. Pauri is known to offer stunning views of Nanda Devi and Trishul Peaks, along with trekking and paragliding opportunities.

Distance from Delhi: 243km/5hours