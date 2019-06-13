While most of the national parks and wildlife sanctuaries in India are flooded or marshy during monsoons; making it difficult to move about either on jeeps or foot, there are some that are vibrant and inviting during the season. At these wildlife parks, you can easily have a tryst with wildlife, go on safaris, and have the most amazing time between June to September.

Dachigam National Park, Jammu and Kashmir

High up in the mountains, Dachigam National Park located 22km from Srinagar, is a must visit for the functional safaris during monsoons where you can spot everything from the Kashmiri stag or hangul, to musk deer and the Himalayan grey langur. The name of the park literally stands for ‘ten villages,’ because about ten villages were brought together in order to create it. Divided into two parts: Upper Dachigam and Lower Dachigam, the latter is more accessible to a traveller. The lush green meadows during the rains just add to the overall beauty of this park.

Tadoba National Park, Maharashtra

Located in Chandrapur in Maharashtra, this park arguably is one of the best places to see tigers in India; and though it is open year round, the best time to visit here is during the monsoon. Relatively unexplored, the park provides a great opportunity to get up close and personal with wildlife; you can spot wildlife including gaur, chital, nilgai, sloth bear, panther, hyena, sambar, leopard and of course, a big, healthy number of tigers and many different varieties of birds.

Ranthambore National Park, Rajasthan

Among one of India’s most loved wildlife sanctuaries, Ranthambore National Park is kind of synonymous with the big cat or the tigers. Spread over 1,334 square kilometres, the park is quite a treat to visit during the monsoon, especially with the rain-washed Aravalli and the Vindhya ranges forming the backdrop. Other commonly sighted wildlife here are the leopard, hyena, sambhar, jackal, deer and approximately 260 species of birds.