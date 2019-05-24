Named after Raja Udham Singh, Udhampur in Jammu & Kashmir is a gorgeous city located at an altitude of 755 metres among the dense forests of the Shivalik Range. About 68 kilometres from Jammu and 23 kilometres from Katra, there’s an incredible lot to see and do amidst the surreal beauty of Udhampur. Here are the places you must explore at any rate:

The historic 12th-century Krimchi Temples, locally also known as Pandava Temples, holds a great significance in the Hindu mythology, especially Mahabharata. The temples are situated atop a stone complex, and are mostly dedicated to Lord Shiva. Visit this temple complex for its abstract and intricate architecture with a slight Greek influence. There’s a tiny stream flowing through the complex, that only adds to the overall ambiance.

The village of Sanasar, located about 19 kilometres from Patnitop, at an elevation of over 2,000 metres is a must visit too. It is a place known for thrilling adventure activities such as rock climbing, paragliding, trekking, parasailing, and hot-air ballooning. One of the remotest locations in the state, Sanasar is bestowed with gorgeous meadows and dense forest covers. In fact, it is also referred to as ‘Mini Gulmarg’ because of its striking resemblance to Gulmarg.

Among the lakes here, Mansar Lake, about 40km from Udhampur is one of the most beautiful lakes in India. The glittering blue water looks enchanting with the misty mountains forming the backdrop. Also, this region is known for its wide variety of flora and fauna; the commonly spotted wildlife here include spotted deer, nilgai and birds like ducks and cranes.

Surinsar Lake, too, is a must visit, about 9 kilometres away from Mansar Lake. Though smaller, what makes it lovely is the fact is that it’s relatively less explored. With the glorious hills forming the backdrop, a picnic here is highly recommended. However, due to religious superstitions, activities like swimming and boating in the lake are prohibited.