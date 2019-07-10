Umberkhind is one of the most iconic historical places in Maharashtra. It instantly transports you back hundreds of years to the era when the famous Battle of Umberkhind was fought. This is the place where Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj joined his forces to outman a very large army of the Mughals. Thus, a trek to Umberkhind through Kurvande Village and War Memorial is a must, especially with the monsoons being in full swing already.

The trekking trail to Umberkhind passes through the Sahyadri’s, and one is afforded breath-taking views of the lush greenery all around, the streams gushing from the mountains, with the cloudy weather and the rains for company.



The trek starts from the base village of Chavani, takes you through meadows and streams till you finally climb to reach the plateau below Duke’s Nose. The total walking duration is 4 to 6 hours. What makes this trek special is that it traverses a war route that was opted by Chhatrapati Shivaji to win over the Sahyadri’s. In 1659, during the Battle of Umberkhind, Shivaji defeated Kartalab Khan (a Mughal commander trusted with the responsibility by Aurangzeb to defeat Shivaji) and his army after hours of ruthless blood-shed and killing. The place where Kartalab Khan had surrendered to Shivaji is where the War Memorial was later built.

The trek to Umberkhind is a one-day affair. The trail takes you through the jungles of the Sahyadri’s, and a few villages with lush green surrounds. Whether you’re a beginner or a mid-level trekker – this trek makes for a great weekend hiking experience and is an experience unto itself. It is important, though, to be dressed in appropriate clothing such as trekking shoes and sportswear. Also, don’t forget to carry your own food and water along for when you get hungry during the trek.

The base village of Chavani is about 61km/1.5 hours away from Mumbai. You can either get there by road or by rail.