While Una acts as a gateway to Himachal Pradesh, it is more of a transit hub to reach places like Manali, Dharamshala, Kasauli and Shimla. However, there’s much to see and do in this simple Himachali town perched at an elevation of 369 metres above sea level. Una has a distinctive Sikh-influenced culture which sets it apart from the rest of the cities in Himachal Pradesh.

Chintpurni Temple

One of the most visited temple by Hindus and Sikhs in India, especially on weekends and special religious days, Chintpurni Temple is dedicated to Mata Chandi. Situated at an elevation of 950 metres above sea level, it is believed that the forehead of Goddess Sati had fallen at this place.

Thaneek Pura

Situated at an elevation of 950 metres above sea level, the hill station of Thaneek Pura is famous for its various temples that attract a huge number of pilgrims from both the Hindu and Sikh communities. However, for those who like a dose of adrenaline, the trekking trails here transverse through some amazing locations that offer nature and adventure in equal measure.

Kaleshwar Temple

Dedicated to Lord Shiva, this 400-year-old temple is believed to have been built by the Pandavas during their exile. It’s a highly revered place and is often the choice for a pilgrimage after Haridwar in Uttarakhand. Kaleshwar Temple is also famous for its annual fair that is organised between the months of May and June every year.

Kila Baba Bedi Ji

A historic mausoleum, Kila Baba Bedi Ji is built in an interesting Indian and Afghani architectural style. Since it’s situated on top of a mountain, it affords great views of the surroundings.

Pong Dam

Constructed across river Beas, Pong Dam along with its adjacent wildlife sanctuary is a must-visit in Una. Along with spotting a huge variety of bird species, the most commonly spotted animal species here are leopard, deer, sambar and wild boars.