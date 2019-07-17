The historic town of Vaishali in Bihar, that has been mentioned in mythological texts such as the Mahabharata, is also a place that’s surrounded by dense mango and banana groves as well as extensive rice fields. From a Buddhist monastery that is found at the edge of the city, to many other religious and historical places, here’s what you must explore on a trip here.

Ashokan Pillar

Erected by Emperor Ashoka, the Ashokan Pillar at Vaishali holds great significance for Buddhists. As a historical monument, it attracts a lot of travellers who’re keenly interested in archaeology. Unlike other Ashokan Pillars, this one does not bear inscriptions by King Ashoka.

Vishwa Shanti Stupa

Erected by Nipponzan Myhoji following the teachings of Saodharma Pundarika Sutra, the Vishwa Shanti Stupa was built as a symbol of peace and tranquility. There are artefacts across the structure that pay homage to Lord Buddha.



Raja Vishal ka Garh

Also known as the ancient parliament house, Raja Vishal ka Garh is an interesting dome spanning about a kilometre, with walls about two metres high. A moat surrounds the corner of the tower, and served as a building of importance during King Vishal’s rule.

Kundalpur

A historic location very close to Vaishali, Kundalpur is popular also as a pilgrimage site for Jains and houses the statue of Baba Adinath. It is also believed to be the birthplace of Lord Mahavir, who is said to have spent about two decades of his life in Vaishali.

Ramchaura Mandir

Situated in Hajipura, a city close to Vaishali, the temple is dedicated to Lord Ram and is said to have been around since the time of Ramayana. The temple especially attracts hordes of people during the occasion of Ram Navami. It is believed that Lord Ram spent some time here after which it gained popularity as a pilgrim spot.