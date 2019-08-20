VietJet, the airline known for their air hostesses breaking out into happy bikini dance is finally launching direct flights to India. There are going to be alternate flights from Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi to New Delhi this December onwards. Essentially, they’ll have daily flights from Delhi to the two big cities of Vietnam.

VietJet, often referred to the ‘bikini airline,’ has made headlines in the past with their controversial use of bikini-clad crew and risqué marketing strategies. Only last year, they were charged for their celebratory display of bikini-clad models while carrying home the country’s Under-23 football team from China. They have also in the past risked mid-flight air safety by conducting on-board ‘fashion shows’ featuring models in swimsuits.

Not just that, VietJet religiously publishes an annual calendar featuring bikini-clad models passing them off as flight attendants, pilots and ground staff. Talk about being distasteful.

While we don’t know what theatrics is lined up for the India launch, VietJet is offering a 3-day promotional tickets on their website and app, where you can land yourself a return ticket for around INR 8,000 – 9,000.

The schedule and the timings of the flights are as follows:

Ho Chi Minh City – New Delhi route will operate four return flights per week on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday starting December 6, 2019. The time taken to fly will be somewhere around 5 hours; flights from Ho Chi Minh City will depart at 19:00 and arrive in New Delhi at 22:50. The return flight from New Delhi will be at 23:50 and arrive in Ho Chi Minh City at 06:10.

Hanoi – New Delhi route will operate three return flights per week on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday starting December 7, 2019. The flights will depart from Hanoi at 19:10 and arrive in New Delhi at 22:50. The return flights from New Delhi will depart at 23:50 and lands in Hanoi at 05:20 (local time).