Planning for a perfect getaway? You can now book your flight ticket at just Rs 995. Indian full-service airline Vistara (Tata Group-Singapore Airlines) on Friday announced special discounts for travel on both domestic and international sectors on its 5th anniversary. The Vistara 5th anniversary sale begins today i.e. January 9 and will end on January 10, 2020 midnight where the airline is offering fares starting at Rs. 995 only. This offer is applicable on base fares with excluding surcharge and other charges and becomes the lowest and cheapest flight sale.

Fares for Vistara’s domestic flights start from Rs 995 for economy class, Rs 1,995 for premium economy and Rs 5,555 for business class; while fares for our international destinations start at Rs 14,555 for economy class, Rs 19,995 for premium economy and Rs 35,555 for business class, inclusive of all taxes and fees.



The sale offer is valid for travel between 25th January and 30th September 2020 (both dates included). A minimum of 15 days advance purchase is required to make the bookings. Vistara’s international route, return flight tickets in between Delhi and Bangkok begin from Rs 4,995, Delhi-Singapore Rs 20,495, Mumbai-Colombo Rs 14,555 and Mumbai-Dubai Rs 18,555 and Mumbai-Singapore Rs 21,995.

Bookings made under the offer cannot be combined with any other offer/promotion. The additional benefits can be availed on bookings on the airline’s website https://www.airvistara.com/trip/.