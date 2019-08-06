Starting with an inaugural all-inclusive return fare of INR 16,940 from Delhi and THB 8,690 from Bangkok, Vistara is all set to commence the first Premium Economy Class flights between India and Thailand.

Vistara, India’s finest full-service carrier, recently announced its network of daily flights between Delhi and Bangkok starting August 27 August 2019. The airline’s Airbus A320neo will offer a three-class cabin configuration to fly to and from Bangkok, making Vistara the first airline to offer the choice of Premium Economy to travellers in addition to Economy and Business Class.

The introductory, all-inclusive, round-trip fares are as follows for these sectors: Economy (INR 16,940), Premium Economy (INR 23,960), Business (INR 48,155). The timings for the flight between Delhi and Bangkok are as follows: Delhi to Bangkok: 08:25 – 14:15 hours and Bangkok to Delhi: 15:15 – 17:55 hours. However, these flight details are subject to final regulatory changes.

Bangkok is an international destination that is a favourite among Indian travellers all year long. It is a key gateway to Thailand, and helps in boosting the country’s international commerce, trade and tourism. With Vistara’s unique product and world-class service, there’s hope for an even significant rise in people travelling between India and Thailand.

Vistara has also announced flights to Dubai starting August 21 2019. Bookings for these flights are open on all channels, including Vistara’s website (www.airvistara.com), Vistara’s iOS and Android mobile apps and through online travel agents.

In a short span of four and a half years, Vistara has raised the bar in the Indian aviation industry by offering the finest flying experience to its customers. The airline today connects 27 destinations, operates over 1200 flights a week (served by a fleet of Airbus A320 and Boeing 737-800NG) and has flown more than 16 million passengers since it started back in 2015.

Vistara will soon acquire 50 aircrafts from the Airbus A320neo family (including the A321neo) for domestic and medium-haul international operations, and six Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircrafts for long-haul international operations.