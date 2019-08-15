About 145 kilometres from Hyderabad, Warangal is a historic city with a glorious past. If you’re in Telangana, and are interested in architectural marvels that date back centuries as well as stunning landscape, look no further than Warangal. About a day or two is enough to explore the culturally rich town; so it makes for a great weekend destination from the bigger cities in the state.

The primary attraction of Warangal is the 13th-century Warangal Fort, constructed by King Ganapati Deva. The exquisitely carved pillars and arches, the entrance built in a typical South Indian architectural style and even the temple dedicated to Swayambhu Devi in the premises are all worthy of attention. Though most of it is in ruins now, it still provides room for study.

Another architectural wonder is the 12th-century Thousand Pillar Temple, influenced by the Kakatiya style of architecture. The temple gets its name from the thousand uniquely carved pillars. The rock cut elephants and intricate stonework adorning the temple also deserves special mention.

Among the natural wonders, Pakhal Lake, situated amidst the lush forests and hilly terrain is an oases of calm in the city. The lake is situated inside the Pakhal Wildlife Sanctuary; so go prepared to be welcomed by a stunning variety of plants and varied wildlife. Even the Eturnagaram Wildlife Sanctuary in Warangal, is worth a visit if you’d like an immersive experience. Commonly spotted animals include the tiger, panther, jackal, wolf, deer and sloth bear.

Let but not the least, Kakatiya Rock Garden, near the fort temple houses gorgeous rock statues of various animals such as lions, deer and antelopes. The garden is aesthetically pleasing and has been well-maintained with plants and an artificial waterfall. It’s a must-visit especially if you’re travelling with children; it’s one of the most child-friendly places in Warangal.