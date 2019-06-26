If you’re looking for a stunning monsoon getaway in Maharashtra, Mahabaleshwar is your answer. Located at an altitude of 1,372m above sea level, the gorgeous hill-station boasts of incredible panoramic views of rolling mountains and super lush greenery.

Once a British summer capital, Mahabaleshwar today is a great retreat for anyone seeking solace from a hectic routine. If you’re in Mahabaleshwar early morning, catching a sunrise at Arthur’s Seat or Wilson Point is highly recommended. For sunsets, choose between Bombay Point (also known as the ‘Sunset Point’) or Elephant’s Head Point to witness the sky turn a myriad shades of orange and pink.

If attraction-hopping interests you, you can visit some stunning temples like the 13th-century Panchganga Temple or the 16th-century Mahabaleshwar Temple, dedicated to Lord Shiva.

View this post on Instagram Pockets of Happiness….. #घुमक्कड़डायरीज A post shared by Akash Mishra (@mishraji0875) on Jun 25, 2019 at 9:46pm PDT

If you prefer a calm afternoon amidst nature, Tapola around 28km from Mahabaleshwar is a scenic spot with a serene lake, where you can indulge in a relaxing picnic or even a boat ride. Alternatively, you could go horse riding at Venna Lake. You can even explore the gorgeous Pratapgad Fort or Kass Pleateau of Flowers, known for the blooming white and pink flowers spread over acres and acres of land. The Holy Cross Church (also known as the ‘Toy Church’) and Lingmala Waterfall are must-visits if you don’t want to venture too far from the town.

For a sumptuous lunch, head to Mapro Farm – where you get some of the best strawberry shakes and fruit and cream. They even have an adjoining shopping area where you can buy your stock of strawberry jams and syrup. For dinner, Grapevine is the best place for some gourmet Parsi food and Maharashtrian wine. From Dhansak to authentic desserts, you will find it all here. End your trip by visiting the bustling Town Bazaar for exquisite souvenirs and fresh produce including fruits.