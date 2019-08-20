Gujarat’s only hill station, Saputara, is a must-visit in August and September every year. The primary reason is the Saputara Monsoon Festival which pays homage to the vibrant culture of the state and the pleasant weather around this time of the year. Although the festival started on August 12 this year, it will go on till September 10.

The hill station is incredibly gorgeous during the rains; with lush greenery and cascading waterfalls dotting its landscape, Saputara looks straight out of a post-card. Perched at an elevation of 3,000 feet above sea level, Saputara is tucked away in the Sahyadri Range of the Western Ghats.

The monsoon festival organised here offers a large number attractions ranging from various cultural events, boat races, trekking route sdeveloped by the forest department along with trained guides, Dangi tribal dance shows, street magic show and adventure activities such as paragliding, boating, water zorbing, segway rides and ziplining.



There are activities planned for travellers of all age groups; hence you’ll also find scope for horse riding, camel riding, rock climbing as well as paper craft workshops and archery workshops. There are plenty of activities lined up for kids as well. The cultural programmes mostly happen from 4PM to 7PM everyday during the month-long festival.

Apart from the festival, you can keep few days aside to explore the town. Some major attractions in Saputara include the Echo Point, Gandharvpur Artist Village, Gira Falls, Governor’s Hill, Hatgad Fort, Nageshwar Mahadev Temple, Purna Wildlife Sanctuary, Rose Garden, Saputara Lake, Saputara Tribal Museum, Step Garden, Sunrise Point, Sunset Point and Vansada National Park.

The nearest airport from Saputara is in Surat, about 172 kilometres away. While Nashik is 85 kilometres from here, Mumbai is 250 kilometres away. Since Saputara turns lush green during the monsoons, a scenic drive from Maharastra or from Gujarat is an added bonus.