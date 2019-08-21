Bacardi NH7 Weekender, India’s happiest music festival is all set to be back with its 10th year run specials this November. As one of India’s largest multi-genre festival the line-up of the top performing global and Indian artists look promising. This year it’s happening in Shillong in Meghalaya from November 1-2, and Pune from November 29 – December 1.

This year the global performers to look forward to in Pune are Nick Murphy aka Chet Faker, Opeth, Kodaline, Dreamville Records, Earthgang, Cozz, Garden City Movement and Underside. The Indian line-up includes names such as A. Hariharan, Wadali’s, Raja Kumari, Brodha V and Bhayanak Maut. There’s also a great line-up of comics for those who enjoy stand-up comedy. In Shillong, international artists such as Karnivool and Intervals and Indian artists such as Shubha Mudgal, Benny Dayal and Funktuation and When Chai Met Toast will be seen performing.

Even since its inception in 2010, the Bacardi NH7 Weekender has been consistently bringing performances on a grand scale of India’s favourite artists and a lot of new music to be discovered along with great vibes. Over the last decade, over 800 global and Indian artists have performed at packed venues, making it one of the most awaited music experiences of the year.

The festival also happens on a smaller scale across India in cities like Noida, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Jaipur and Kochi. However, if you’re planning to catch the festival in its entirety, you must consider either Shillong or Pune.

For those who wish to opt for Shillong, you can combine your trip with some of the city’s most attractive natural wonders such as the Shillong Peak that offers spectacular sweeping views of the hill station, Elephant Falls and Rengthiam Falls, the manicured Lady Hydari Park and Umiam Lake and Ward Lake. For those looking for a cultural experience, remember to explore Pune’s Shaniwar Wada that was once the base of the Peshwas of the Maratha Empire; Aga Khan Palace where the ashes of Mahatma Gandhi is preserved and Pataleshwar Cave Temple dedicated to Lord Shiva.