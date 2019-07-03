A vibrant, colourful fete of the oracles – the Karsha Gustor Festival – is just round the corner, and reason enough for you to make a trip to Ladakh this July. Held at the Karsha Monastery, the largest monastery in the Zanskar region of Jammu and Kashmir, this year the festival is happening on July 30-31.

The highlight of Karsha Gustor is that a layman is chosen to predict the future instead of the reputed soothsayers, who are commonly recognised for this job. The laymen are spiritually cleansed and prepared for the customs by the lamas after a formal selection.

Essentially, Karsha Gustor Festival, also known as Spitok Gutor Zanskar Festival, is an amalgamation of colours, music, dance and the celebration of the victory of good over evil. The two-day long festival also sees lamas offering friendly greetings to curious travellers, which is followed by a Black Hat Dance performance. According to the locals, the dance is performed to ward off evil forces and to establish the victory of good over evil. It culminates into something known as the Argham where the evil force is killed by the leader of the dancers.

Then there is a mask dance performance by the monks of the Geluk-pa order that looks much like Chaam. The highlight of this dance is the re-enactment of the assassination of the Tibetan renegade – King Lang-dar-ma – who was said to be a traitor that caused a lot of harm to the state in the mid 9th-century. At the end of the dance, statues and effigies of the evil forces are burned to mark the end of the festival.

Leh is the nearest airport from Zanskar, while Srinagar is also an airport that could be used since it is well-connected to most major cities in India.