The 6th edition of Sundarban Hilsa Festival 2019, hosted at Sundarbans, is a unique amalgamation of Ilish Utsab and a Sundarbans monsoon tour. Organised by India Beacons, the food festival spans over the months of June, July, August and September every year.

The Hilsa fish (called ‘ilish’ in Bengali) season in Bay of Bengal usually coincides with the onset of the south-west monsoon in the subcontinent. It is a special period for fish lovers, and Bengalis in particular. Over the last few years, this festival has picked up with great fervour, attracting travellers from all across the country.

Sundarban Hilsa Festival is a one-of-a-kind fest that offers the traveller the opportunity to explore Sundarbans during the monsoons, alongside a gastronomical extravaganza designed specially for you. The lip smacking Hilsa delicacies are a must try, more so because they are customised according to your taste buds.

You also get a chance to capture Sundarbans’ stunning raw beauty if you’re a photographer. The place is a nature lover’s paradise when it rains here; the sky a riot of colours. The Hilsa delicacies that one must try are sorse ilish, bhapa ilish, ilish paturi and doi ilish just to name a few. You can also try delicacies made of other fish such as topse, bhetki, parse and pabda.

You can customise your trip to 1 night-2 days or 2 night-3 days, depending on the time you have on hand. You can opt for the weekend package or the one running over the week, on a day of your choice if your group size is of 15 or more people.

Other things you can do in Sundarbans is explore wildlife parks such as Sundarbans National Park and Sajnekhali Bird Sanctuary or you could also plan a day trip to Netidhopani, one of the most picturesque lakes in Sundarbans that’s great for bird-watching and photography.