It’s that time of the year again, when the idea of a monsoon trek into Goa’s enchanting hinterland is an exciting affair. During the monsoons, Goa’s natural beauty gets a dewy glow. And what better way to experience that than to go on a day trek to Hukyachi Khadi.

If you’re a photographer, this is the best time for you to get sweeping, breath-taking panoramic views of the picturesque landscape. A perfect way to unwind from the bustle of everyday life, you can partake in the trek organised by the Goa Tourism Development Corporation Limited.

Hukyachi Khadi is a seasonal cascade near Kumthal Village, about 10km off Valpoi in Sattari taluka in Goa. Bursting with rich bio-diversity, the trek covers a distance of 4.5 km, taking you through rubber plantations, semi forests, pristine rivulets and lush greenery.

The trekking expedition is open to all; especially for those with a love for adventure and nature. Whether you are traversing the wilderness of Mhadei, or are on the last leg of the trek which involves river-crossing, make sure you’re fully and properly equipped. From carrying suitable rainwear and a set of dry clothes, to wearing water-proof shoes, make sure you have everything you may need for a comfortable experience.

The highlight of the trek will include crossing a narrow bridge that will bring you to a spice plantation; where you can see a variety of pepper plants. The rubber plantations are equally exciting. Look out for porcupine hair, that will initially look like scattered grass bits. Those are collected during this time to make jewellery items or writing instruments.

You can either catch a ferry from the Santa Monica Cruise Boat Jetty or hop onto a car from Paryatan Bhavan in Patto or Margao or even Mapusa. The trek usually starts at 9am and gets over at 6pm.