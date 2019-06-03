While the general consensus is that the best time to visit Goa is during the peak season months of November to February, there’s a section of people that will agree that Goa is a paradise during the monsoons. Which means through the months of June to August, Goa experiences heavy downpour that results in lush greenery, full-bodied waterfalls and a new bout of flora and fauna coming to life. Here’s what you must look forward to if you’re visiting Goa in the month of June.

Unabashed Rainfall

June is just the beginning of monsoon in India; the heat begins to make way for pleasant rain-showers and cool evening breezes. Therefore, making it an ideal time to hit the beaches, take long walks, or just relax at a beach-side shack and watch the sun set.

Cleaner Beaches

Since there are far fewer travellers in Goa during June, the beaches are much cleaner. The best ones to visit in North Goa are Baga, Candolim, and Calangute and the best ones to visit in South Goa are Cavelossim, Palolem, Benaulim.

Lower Rates

June is complete off-season in Goa; and the rates crash to a great extent. So, everything from food to accommodation to food to rented cars and scooters go down, making it a rather budgeted trip for you. Also, several luxury resorts dole out amazing offers during the monsoons incase you want to experience luxury on a budget.

Trekking in the Western Ghats

It’s just the perfect time to admire the beauty of the Western Ghats by going on a trek. Since June is the onset of monsoons, the rains are not as harsh, making trekking enjoyable to places like Tambdi Surla. The trails are pretty safe; all you need on you are sturdy shoes and a raincoat.

Whitewater Rafting

While most of the water-sports are shut during this time of the year, Whiterwater Rafting still happens in certain parts of Goa. You can indulge in this exciting, adrenalin pumping sport at Valpoi River, Mhadei River, and Mandovi River.